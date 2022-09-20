Walmart Canada is investing more than $100 million to build its first sortable fulfillment centre in the province in Vaudreuil-Dorion, west of Montreal.

The 457,000 square-foot delivery hub will serve Quebec and Atlantic Canada, shipping 20 million items per year to local customers.

According to the press release, the project will create around 225 new jobs in the province, excluding engineers and construction workers.

"We are investing for growth in Quebec and creating jobs for Quebecers to better serve our customers," said Cyrille Ballereau, regional vice president of Walmart Canada for Quebec.

The company says its new fulfillment centre will ensure better product availability, faster service, optimized packaging, less waste, and reduced transportation costs.

"This important investment is the latest example of Walmart's commitment to Quebec," he said.

As of now, Walmart has just one fulfillment centre in Canada, located in Mississauga, Ont., with another one under construction in Alberta.

The new hub in Quebec is expected to be completed by 2024.