    • Walkout likely to affect Quebec college exam schedules, winter term

    Next week's walkout by the Common Front of unions will have consequences for Quebec's college students and their CEGEPS, the government said.

    Minister of Higher Education Pascale Dery said language exit exams will be delayed until mid-December and other exams could be pushed to January.

    CEGEP administrators are also considering cancelling 2024 spring break and starting the winter semester later.

    Given the number of strike days already taken, it is unlikely that CEGEPs will not be able to schedule the required 82 teaching days for the fall term.

    Nothing has been decided yet, and Quebec's 48 CEGEPs will meet with Dery on Wednesday to discuss contingency plans.  

