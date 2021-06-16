MONTREAL -- There's no home game Wednesday night, but fans are being told to visit the Bell Centre if they want to get a shot in the arm.

In a surprise move, walk-in vaccinations are being offered there from 5 to 9 p.m., according to Qubec's health minister Christian Dubé.

He cheekily noted the doses are for "supporters" of the Canadiens, who are facing off with the Las Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the NHL playoff semifinals at 9 p.m.

Another one-day only vaccination clinic opened in Brossard Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m.

Accross Quebec, approximately 69 per cent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.