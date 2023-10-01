Montreal

    • Walk for the well-being of seniors to take place in Montreal Sunday

    Palmiro Tami, 82, holds hand with his wife Franca Persico as the have a walk in the garden of the Fondazione Martino Zanchi nursing home, after receiving the second shot of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, in Alzano Lombardo, northern Italy, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Quebec is starting a pilot project putting geriatricians on the front line to offer better care to seniors. Palmiro Tami, 82, holds hand with his wife Franca Persico as the have a walk in the garden of the Fondazione Martino Zanchi nursing home, after receiving the second shot of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, in Alzano Lombardo, northern Italy, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Quebec is starting a pilot project putting geriatricians on the front line to offer better care to seniors.

    Oct. 1 marks the International Day of Older Persons.

    Quebec's Seniors Minister, Sonia Bélanger, is taking the opportunity to recall "our shared responsibility for an inclusive society that recognizes the essential and valuable contribution of older people."

    "This thematic day, established at the initiative of the United Nations in 1990, is an annual opportunity to reflect on the rights of the elderly and the principles associated with them, namely, well-being," she said in a press release.

    "I want you to know that my goal is to continue working closely with all our partners to provide better conditions for healthy, active aging for all Quebec seniors."

    On Sunday morning, the Minister will participate in the 3km AGISSONS ENSEMBLE walk for the well-being of seniors in Montreal. The walk will kick off in Parc Jeanne-Mance, with Louise DesChâtelets giving the keynote address.

    Quebec's Tables régionales de concertation des aînés are organizing several activities across the province to mark the day.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2023.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions

    North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News