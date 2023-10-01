Walk for the well-being of seniors to take place in Montreal Sunday
Oct. 1 marks the International Day of Older Persons.
Quebec's Seniors Minister, Sonia Bélanger, is taking the opportunity to recall "our shared responsibility for an inclusive society that recognizes the essential and valuable contribution of older people."
"This thematic day, established at the initiative of the United Nations in 1990, is an annual opportunity to reflect on the rights of the elderly and the principles associated with them, namely, well-being," she said in a press release.
"I want you to know that my goal is to continue working closely with all our partners to provide better conditions for healthy, active aging for all Quebec seniors."
On Sunday morning, the Minister will participate in the 3km AGISSONS ENSEMBLE walk for the well-being of seniors in Montreal. The walk will kick off in Parc Jeanne-Mance, with Louise DesChâtelets giving the keynote address.
Quebec's Tables régionales de concertation des aînés are organizing several activities across the province to mark the day.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING Montreal police search for missing 74-year-old woman
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two killed in bear attack at Banff National Park, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead. Officials say a response team trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized but weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use.
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
1 in 20 Americans used ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, study finds
A recent study has found 1 in 20 people in the U.S. who contracted COVID-19 used non-evidence based treatment, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, due to beliefs in vaccine-related misinformation.
Why does a group of B.C. killer whales harass and kill porpoises without eating them?
A group of orcas that inhabit Canadian waters are known to harass and kill porpoises without eating them. A new study tries to explain why.
Who will the Toronto Blue Jays face in the AL wild-card series? They'll soon find out
The Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays will close out Major League Baseball's regular season Sunday at Rogers Centre in a playoff warm-up for both teams.
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions
North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.
AI and data centres drink up billions of litres of water, experts say. This is why
As artificial intelligence dominates the public interest, some experts fear we don't understand the true climate impact of these models.
Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker and calls for new U.S. House leadership
Rep. Matt Gaetz said Sunday he will try to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a fellow Republican, from his leadership position this week after McCarthy relied on Democratic support to pass legislation that avoided a government shutdown.
Toronto
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
-
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
-
Tenants at 2 more Toronto apartment buildings join rent strikes as protests reach 5-month mark
Tenants at two more Toronto apartment buildings have joined hundreds of others in withholding rent payments as part of an action that advocates say is shaping up to be the largest rent strike in the city’s history.
Atlantic
-
Apple farmers in N.S. doing fine despite a challenging season
It’s been a trying year for farmers in Nova Scotia, with record cold, dry weather and an abundance of rain taking a toll on the harvest, but apples seem to be doing just fine.
-
Nova Scotia Health Authority’s research team studying the effect of cannabis on teens
Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Mental Health Department’s research team is conducting a study which delves into the impacts of cannabis use on youth between the ages of 15 and 16-years old.
-
'Introduction to some of the harder conversations': UPEI marks a week of Truth and Reconciliation
The University of Prince Edward Island marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a ceremony Friday, which is part of a week of events leading up to Truth and Reconciliation Day and Treaty Day, organized through the university’s Mawi’omi Centre.
London
-
A return of summer this week expected in London, Ont.
While fall may have arrived, those missing a taste of summer will get another chance for sun-filled fun this week.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
-
‘Building relationships’: Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies bring together Indigenous members and local municipalities
Across the region, communities and organizations held events to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario city home to Nazi soldier that visited Parliament shares mixed emotions
North Bay, Ont. is currently home to a man who was honoured with a standing ovation in the House of Commons during a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but whose presence in Parliament later caused global outrage and embarrassment when details emerged about his past as a Nazi soldier during the second World War.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
-
Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
Calgary
-
Two killed in bear attack at Banff National Park, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead. Officials say a response team trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized but weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use.
-
Shiltz comes off bench to rally Ticats to playoff-clinching win over Stampeders
It was a triumphant return for Matt Shiltz.
-
Hughes helps Canucks power past Oilers 5-2
Defenceman Quinn Hughes has been a very good player for the Vancouver Canucks during the last four seasons.
Kitchener
-
'The hard work is yet to come': Waterloo Region marks third national day for Truth and Reconciliation
A sea of orange filled the streets of Kitchener Saturday morning as the sound of drummers and singers emanated throughout the city’s downtown core.
-
'Education is the first step': True North Reconciliation Walk comes to Waterloo
The True North Reconciliation Walk gave locals a chance to reflect and remember in a tranquil environment.
-
New mural at Laurier University showcasing Indigenous culture
A community collaboration at Wilfrid Laurier University is shining a brighter light on Indigenous culture.
Vancouver
-
Optimism, gratitude, and painful memories at B.C. events on Orange Shirt Day
Thousands of British Columbians donned orange shirts and listened attentively at events marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, with many Indigenous leaders expressing appreciation and optimism that the country is at a turning point.
-
'A hole in the hearts of so many': Langley football club dedicates game to slain officer
The Langley Rams football club started its game Saturday with an acknowledgement of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation and a tribute to Const. Rick O’Brien.
-
North Vancouver sisters are among the country's top pickleball players
Angie and Alex Walker were both drafted in the inaugural Canadian National Pickleball League — Angie was the top pick and Alex was picked eighth.
Edmonton
-
Hughes helps Canucks power past Oilers 5-2
Defenceman Quinn Hughes has been a very good player for the Vancouver Canucks during the last four seasons.
-
Here's how Edmontonians marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
From a new garden on the Alberta Legislature Grounds, to cultural performances and history lessons – people in the Edmonton area marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with different events over the weekend.
-
The U.K. defense secretary suggests British training of Ukrainian soldiers could move into Ukraine
Britain's new defense secretary has suggested that British military training of Ukrainian soldiers, which currently takes place in U.K. bases, could move into western Ukraine.
Windsor
-
First of October to bring summer-like temperatures to Windsor-Essex
The sun will be shining in Windsor-Essex Sunday as the region heads into summer-like temperatures this week.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
-
Windsor police conduct traffic blitz, RIDE program Friday
Windsor police issued 58 tickets during a Friday afternoon traffic blitz.
Regina
-
'Take away a greater understanding': Events held in Regina for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
The colour orange was a common colour donned on Saturday, as hundreds braved the rainy conditions to take part in the third National Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
Regina's German community celebrates Oktoberfest
On Saturday, Regina’s German community celebrated Oktoberfest, an event held at the German Club.
-
BC Lions extend Riders losing streak to four
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
Ottawa
-
University of Ottawa 'PandaFest' hopes to keep partiers from spilling onto streets
The annual Panda Game between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens football teams takes place today and both universities are hoping to keep the parties surrounding it civil.
-
Ontario's minimum wage just went up. Here's what you need to know
Nearly a million minimum wage earners in Ontario got a pay bump today.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon hosts 'Rock Your Roots' Walk for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
In Saskatoon, this important day began with a remarkable display of unity as thousands of individuals came together for the "Rock Your Roots Walk."
-
BC Lions extend Riders losing streak to four
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
-
Prince Albert police officer faces assault charges
A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.