Montreal

    • Walk for the well-being of seniors in Montreal

    Montrealers take part in 3 km walk for seniors' well-being on Oct. 1, 2023. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley) Montrealers take part in 3 km walk for seniors' well-being on Oct. 1, 2023. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley)

    Oct. 1 marks the International Day of Older Persons.

    Quebec's Seniors Minister, Sonia Bélanger, took the opportunity to recall "our shared responsibility for an inclusive society that recognizes the essential and valuable contribution of older people."

    "This thematic day, established at the initiative of the United Nations in 1990, is an annual opportunity to reflect on the rights of the elderly and the principles associated with them, namely, well-being," she said in a press release.

    "I want you to know that my goal is to continue working closely with all our partners to provide better conditions for healthy, active aging for all Quebec seniors."

    On Sunday morning, the Minister participated in the 3km AGISSONS ENSEMBLE walk for the well-being of seniors in Montreal. The walk kicked off in Parc Jeanne-Mance, with Louise DesChâtelets giving the keynote address.

    Quebec's Tables régionales de concertation des aînés organized several activities across the province to mark the day.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2023.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News