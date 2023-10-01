Oct. 1 marks the International Day of Older Persons.

Quebec's Seniors Minister, Sonia Bélanger, took the opportunity to recall "our shared responsibility for an inclusive society that recognizes the essential and valuable contribution of older people."

"This thematic day, established at the initiative of the United Nations in 1990, is an annual opportunity to reflect on the rights of the elderly and the principles associated with them, namely, well-being," she said in a press release.

"I want you to know that my goal is to continue working closely with all our partners to provide better conditions for healthy, active aging for all Quebec seniors."

On Sunday morning, the Minister participated in the 3km AGISSONS ENSEMBLE walk for the well-being of seniors in Montreal. The walk kicked off in Parc Jeanne-Mance, with Louise DesChâtelets giving the keynote address.

Quebec's Tables régionales de concertation des aînés organized several activities across the province to mark the day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 1, 2023.