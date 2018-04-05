For the benefit of the Town of Mount-Royal

Volunteer Centre

Come walk and be introduced to the game of croquet and lawn bowling with family, friends and neighbours.

Open to all. Door Prices.

Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 10:00AM

Registration:

adult 10$ / child -10 years old 5$ / family 20$

BBQ: free for the walkers at 12:00PM to 1:30PM

Starting line & Finishing line at Country Club

1620 Graham Boulevard, TMR

Info: (514) 734-2923