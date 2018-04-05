Walk-a-Town 2018
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 4:02PM EDT
For the benefit of the Town of Mount-Royal
Volunteer Centre
Come walk and be introduced to the game of croquet and lawn bowling with family, friends and neighbours.
Open to all. Door Prices.
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 10:00AM
Registration:
adult 10$ / child -10 years old 5$ / family 20$
BBQ: free for the walkers at 12:00PM to 1:30PM
Starting line & Finishing line at Country Club
1620 Graham Boulevard, TMR
Info: (514) 734-2923
