

The Canadian Press





With nine people set to reach their one hundredth birthday this year, a seniors’ residence in Cote-St-Luc held a celebration on Sunday.

With the nine birthdays, the number of centenarians living in the Waldorf Residence will reach 20.

Only 0.02 per cent of the population of Quebec reaches the milestone birthday.

The seven men and 13 women include one woman who will celebrate her 106th birthday on Monday.

Among those who attended the festivities was Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors Francine Charbonneau.

The celebrants will also receive an official letter signed by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard.