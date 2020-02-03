MONTREAL -- The average wait times in emergency rooms across Quebec have decreased slightly in the last ten days, according to Index Santé.

Nevertheless, the decline hasn't made much of a difference for people heading to the hospital in Montreal, Laval, the Montérégie, Laurentides, Lanaudière, Estrie or Quebec City.

Index Santé indicates that on Jan. 24, the average emergency occupancy in Quebec sat at 125 per cent.

It fell over the following two days, before rising to 128 per cent for two more days -- and then it dropped to 104 per cent on Sunday.

On Monday, 12 of the 21 emergency rooms on the Island of Montreal were over 100 per cent capacity.

This was also the case for six of the eight ERs in the Montérégie, as well as seven of the eight emergency rooms in the Laurentides and Lanaudière regions and six of the eight ERs in the Eastern Townships.

In the Quebec City area, six of the 13 emergency rooms remain at more than 100 per cent occupancy Monday.

Health Canada states the high ER numbers coincide with an increase in potential flu cases.