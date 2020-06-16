MONTREAL -- There won't be the traditional Canada Day parade downtown or concert and fireworks in the Old Port due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Montrealers will still get a chance to celebrate Canada Day this summer.

Montreal production company Tandem Communication announced today that it will webcast an hour-long show from Olympic Stadium that will feature performances by Martha and Rufus Wainwright, Patrick Watson, Hubert Lenoir, Charlotte Cardon and Elisapie Isaac - at centre field, and with no audience present.

The company said in a statement that "in order to comply with the sanitary rules imposed by the public health authorities, Tandem Communication had to think outside the box to arrange this show in an innovative format and present a striking visual quality, while respecting social distancing measures."

The show was put together "in record time," said Stephane Guertin, president of Tandem Communication.

“In four weeks, more than 60 people put together this unique and unifying vision to offer Montrealers and Canadians a special time with artists in a spirit of solidarity," Guertin said. "This pandemic period presented us with a unique opportunity to create an intimate show and give free rein to our imagination in order to highlight the character of our city. You will feel as if you were there."

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault will also appear during the show.

People can watch the webcast at 7 p.m. on July 1 at CanadaDayMTL.ca.