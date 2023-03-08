Wage gap: Quebec women still make $3.25 less per hour than men

In 2022, the hourly wage gap between men and women reached $3.25.

The Quebec Statistics Institute states that the average hourly earnings of women aged 15 and over reached $29.29 in 2022, and those of men in the same age group reached $32.54.

This means that for every dollar earned by a man, a woman earned $0.90.

Gaps between men and women have narrowed over the last ten years, all things considered.

The same is true for weekly earnings, which in 2022 showed a gap of about $229 between men and women.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 8, 2023