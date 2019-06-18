

The Canadian Press





The Coalition Avenir Quebec dominates the voting intentions of Quebecers according to a Forum Research poll released Tuesday.

If an election had taken place last Wednesday, the CAQ would have the support of 46 percent of the public, compared to 19 percent for Quebec Solidaire, 16 percent for the Liberal Party, and 13 percent for the Parti Quebecois.

The poll published by La Presse shows that after eight months in government, the CAQ government has improved its support by almost 10 percentage points.

Forum Research notes that the CAQ gets most of its support from voters over the age of 45, while QS has more support -- 43 percent -- among 18-34 year olds.

More than half of voters in Quebec City, 54 percent, support the CAQ, and the governing party also has support in the Montreal suburbs.

On the island the Liberal party dominates.

Forum Research interviewed 1471 people who agreed to answer a robotic call, giving a margin of error of plus or minus 2.55 percent, 19 times out of 20.

The poll was conducted before the CAQ used closure to force the passing of two controversial pieces of legislation that target minority groups.