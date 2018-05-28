

A new Ipsos poll shows the vast majority of Quebecers are frustrated with the province’s political system and that ire could have major implications for October’s election.

“It’s this feeling that the Quebec political system has been stuck in time, has not changed,” said Ipsos VP Public Affairs Sebastien Dallaire. “It never helps when you have a party that’s been in power for so long.”

The poll, which was conducted on behalf of La Presse, could benefit the Coalition Avenir Quebec, said Dallaire.

“It’s a difference that we see throughout the survey,” he said. “We don’t have in Quebec what we could call the angry, white male voter that we’ve so much about in the United States, especially over the past few years. But we do have angry Francophone voters.”

Dallaire noted that Liberal supporters like Anglophones and Allophones tend to be less cynical than the rest of the electorate.

“This is what you get when you have a mass of voters who are cynical, want something different and who just want to try something they haven’t tried before,” he said. “The CAQ right now seems to fit the bill.”

However, there could be tougher times coming for the CAQ, who have led in most polls in the past few months.

“Francophone voters are saying ‘Be careful if you want to talk about issues related to Quebec identity,’” said Dallaire. “On the one hand, Francophone voters will say yes, we think there are some issues we need to deal with, we need to protect our identity, but yes, you’re talking way too much about it.”

The CAQ, Parti Quebecois and Quebec Solidaire have all wrapped up their pre-election conventions. The Liberals are set to hold there’s this coming weekend.