The Canada Revenue Agency and Revenue Quebec are looking for volunteers to help low-income people complete their tax returns.

The program is aimed at helping the taxpayers who cannot afford professional services receive the benefits and tax credits they are entitled to.

Volunteers will receive online training.

During last year’s project, more than 3,550 volunteers helped nearly 164,000 people complete their Canadian and Quebec tax returns.

Last fall, an Auditor General report revealed that Canada Revenue Agency officers gave misinformation to 30 per cent of those who asked for help by phone. The report blamed poor staff training and complicated work tools for the errors.