Volunteers give Mount Royal its annual spring cleaning
Hundreds of volunteers turned up to pick up trash and give Mount Royal a spring cleaning on Sun., May 5, 2019.
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 3:53PM EDT
Hundreds of Montrealers turned up to give Mount Royal a spring cleaning on Sunday.
The annual Mount Royal Clean-Up, which has happened each spring since 1990, kicks off this year’s programming for Les amis de la montagne, a non-profit dedicated to the protection and improvement of Mount Royal.
In a statement, Les amis de la montagne said that since 1990 the event has resulted in the collection of over 6,000 bags of waste with almost 16,000 volunteers taking part.
