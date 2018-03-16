

CTV Montreal





The search for Ariel Kouakou entered its fifth day on Friday as volunteers appealed to anyone with information on the missing 10-year-old to come forward.

Kouakou hasn’t been seen since leaving his Cartierville home to visit a friend on Monday afternoon.

Volunteers continued to comb the area around Kouakou’s home, speaking to those in the area and asking if anyone has seen any trace of the boy. They asked that anyone with information who doesn’t feel comfortable talking to police should seek out one of the volunteers and talk anonymously.

Volunteer Chris Wolf said he believes Kouakou was abducted.

“A kid cannot go missing without anybody seeing him or anything,” he said. “If he would have gone to play in the park and fallen in the river we would have found something, traces of his footsteps on the side of the river or something. The snow fell the other day so the snow is pretty much virgin there, untouched territory so you would see footprints but none of that. It all points to somebody that maybe took him or unfortunately did something to him.”

On Friday, police continued going door-to-door and were on the river for a second day, using a boat equipped with sonar in an effort to find any trace of the boy.

Ariel is 140 cm tall and weighs 40 kg (4'7", 88 lbs). He has black hair, dark eyes, dark brown skin and speaks French.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, grey pants, and yellow shoes.