Virtual reality tech to help pediatric patients manage pain at Montreal hospital

Children undergoing medical procedures at a Montreal hospital have a new tool to help them manage pain and anxiety.

Shriners Hospital for Children-Canada says its new virtual reality (VR) headsets offer patients an escape to another world.

The initiative follows four years of research by a team of nurses who looked at how the interactive technology could be used in hospitals.

It showed 84 per cent of patients who used VR reported having a positive medical experience, according to a release from the hospital.

"This project has already benefitted some one hundred patients undergoing procedures such as inserting IVs, blood collection, Botox injections, cast removals, removal of bone wires and sutures and pre- and post-op bandage changing," said Argerie Tsimicalis, the study’s principal investigator.





The hospital in Notre-Dame-de-Grace has four headsets from Paperplane Therapeutics, a Quebec-based software company.

Its VR game is already used in many health and social services (CISSS and CIUSSS) as part of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children, according to the company's website.

The hospital expects to offer the technology to 3,500 patients next year.

"Training is currently underway for our nurses in various departments, including the plaster room, day centre, pre-op clinic and care units. We're proud to be among the first to offer this immersive technology to a growing number of patients," shared Kelly Thorstad, Director of Nursing and Patient Services.

Shriners Hospital for Children-Canada is a bilingual, acute care health centre specializing in orthopedics.