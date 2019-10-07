MONTREAL -- Investigators from the SPVM's arson squad are seeking the public's assistance identifying a suspect involved in a violent Sept. 24 robbery where a LaSalle depanneur clerk was burned with a firebomb.

Surveillance video from the robbery shows a man about 40 years old, slim and around 5'6" tall spraying the 65-year-old clerk with flammable liquid, lighting it, and attempting to seize the contents of the cash drawer.

The man fled on foot around 11 p.m. after burning the clerk's face and hands and stabbing his hand.

Those with information are asked to call 911, go to the neighbourhood police station or call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.