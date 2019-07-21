Featured Video
Villeray street brawl leaves one man dead
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 21, 2019 11:27AM EDT
A man is dead after a violent street brawl in Montreal involving about 20 people.
Montreal police say they were called to an area in the Villeray neighbourhood Saturday evening just after 9 p.m.
There, they say officers found two injured people, including a 49-year-old man who had been wounded in the head by a sharp object.
He was taken to hospital but police say he died during the night.
A 24-year-old man was also injured when he was hit several times by a blunt object, but his life is not considered to the be in danger.
The suspects fled before police arrived. The major crimes unit is investigating.