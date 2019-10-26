MONTREAL -- A month-and-a-half after more than a half-million people took to the streets demanding action on climate change, a group of experts and activists put on a fair to bridge gaps and find solutions to environmental issues.

The first-ever meeting of Eco-Citizens took played at the Sports Complex in Ville-St.-Laurent Saturday.

The fair was a chance for citizens to learn simple tricks for making their homes and habits more environmentally friendly.

"There's nothing that's airy-fairy, there's nothing that's theoretical. It's very practical," said Ville-St.-Laurent Mayor Alan Desousa.

Topics ranged from cutting down on waste to how to protect the biodiversity of your garden.

Much of the fair was focused on children and teaching them how to get involved in changing habits.

Those who attended were also asked to leave their own ideas for how to improve the environment.

"I think it's important to show that we are not alone and that every little change can help," said Vert Cite project manager Clemence Ballet. "We are a big community and all together we can change the world."