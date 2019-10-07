Ville Marie Oncology Foundation – “Replay” – Beatles Tribute Band
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 11:25AM EDT
Thursday, October 24 at 8 PM
Symposia Theatre, 1000 Sherbrooke Ouest
www.vmof.ca
