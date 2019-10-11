Ville Marie Oncology Foundation Cancer Fundraising Event
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 10:27AM EDT
The Ville Marie Oncology Foundation is proud to invite you to our fundraiser co-hosted with the The Beatles Replay Band on October 24, 2019 at the Centre Mont-Royal in downtown Montreal.
“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To those whose lives have been touched by this terrible disease, we stand with you today, this month, and always.”
To purchase a ticket go to www.vmof.ca or contact Sonia Fernandes…..514-933-2778 #261…..at The VM-Med Cancer Center.
Please “sing along with us” and all our warriors and survivors!
