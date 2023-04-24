Ville-Marie encampment eviction delayed again, work to start while campers remain
Homeless people living under Montreal’s Ville-Marie overpass have been given an extension on a previous eviction notice, allowing campers to stay put at least until the summer.
The small yet established encampment has been the subject of an ongoing court battle involving Quebec’s transport ministry, which plans to carry out construction work in the same location.
A legal-aid clinic had filed an injunction with the court to buy the people more time to find an alternative place to live before the ministry begins its construction work on the roadway.
Earlier in April, a Superior Court judge extended the eviction timeline by 10 days. On Monday, it was extended again, this time until June 15, to allow time for accommodations to be negotiated.
If members of the encampment aren’t able to find accomodations by May 30, the case will head back to the courtroom to ask for an additional month.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport will begin its work in select zones, which will be fenced off to keep people out.
In an earlier ruling, the judge pondered the government's ability to evict the campers.
The question of whether the government can evict a group of homeless people from a space belonging to the State "remains open at this stage," the judge wrote in her ruling, "particularly in light of the recent Canadian jurisprudence on the issue."
More to come.
