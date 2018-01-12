

CTV Montreal





Major construction on the Turcot interchange takes place once again this weekend as crews tear down the elevated portion of the 720.

The Ville Marie expressway is closed in both directions between the downtown core and the Turcot.

The ramp that connects highway 15 north to highway 20 west will also be closed.

The closures start at 11:30 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Mondy