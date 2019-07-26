

CTV Montreal Staff





A heartfelt tribute took place Thursday night in Knowlton for the teenager who was fatally shot one year ago by provincial police.

Riley Fairholm was 17 years old when he was shot to death by Surete du Quebec officers in Lac-Brome in the Eastern Townships on July 25, 2018.

The teen struggled with mental health issues.

While the Bureau of Independent Investigators eventually determined that he was threatening the officers with a weapon, his parents said police didn’t do enough to de-escalate the situation or disarm their son.

On Thursday night, Riley's friends and family said there was a lot to celebrate about the boy.

"Since last year, our group has always felt a little bit empty without him," said his friend Anders Koraen. "There's no one to tell the jokes anymore. Like we all try, but it's not the same. He just always knew what to say at the right times to make us laugh, like when we were all a little bit down."

Riley's mother Tracy Wing is still searching for answers, and is hoping the circumstances surrounding his death will bring about change.

"They're going to have to ask these questions about the independent bureau of investigations and talk about the non-transparency of these investigations. I have friends and family that are here, that have suffered the same things in Montreal, so we have a serious problem with our police force and I hope that my keeping Riley's memory alive is what I'm doing," she said.

A petition calling for police in Quebec to wear body cameras will be considered by Quebec's public security minister this fall.

Wing said it would bring more transparency to police operations.