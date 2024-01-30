MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Vigil held for slain woman in Montreal's Point-aux-Trembles neighbourhood

    A vigil was held on Jan. 30, 2024 for Narjess Ben Yedder, 32, who was killed in her home on Jan. 26. Her husband Mustapha Mechken has been charged in her murder. (Pedro Querido/CTV News) A vigil was held on Jan. 30, 2024 for Narjess Ben Yedder, 32, who was killed in her home on Jan. 26. Her husband Mustapha Mechken has been charged in her murder. (Pedro Querido/CTV News)
    A vigil was held on Tuesday in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood near where 32-year-old Narjess Ben Yedder was killed last week.

    Pointe-aux-Trembles MNA Chantal Rouleau was at the gathering and said she felt it was important to attend and draw attention to the province's second alleged femicide in 2024.

    "It's important for me to be here with all the women that are here because what happened is terrible. We are angry," said Rouleau. "A woman was killed in a situation of domestic violence, and we fight against that. We don't want that to happen. Too many women are killed."

    A femicide, Rouleau reminded, is the killing of a woman or girl, when they are killed because of her gender.

    Ben Yedder's husband Mustapha Mechken is charged with second-degree murder in the case and remains detained.

    Rouleau said she hopes women in potentially dangerous situations will reach out for help.

    "If you feel that something is happening, if you see that there is intimidation or violence, you have to call 911. You have to call the resources that are around you, and we want to help you get out of that situation. You don't have to stay in a situation of violence," she said.

    Women's Center of Montreal East/Pointe-aux-Trembles board of directors vice-president Patricia Higgins was at the vigil and encourages residents to be cautious and active when looking for signs of violence or intimidation against women.

    "It's a sad tragic occasion that happened in my neighbourhood," said Higgins. "My heart is broken, and I want to be able to speak to other women and have them know that there is help out there."

    Mechken returns to court on March 19.

