Speakers coming before the Viens commission on Wednesday presented many instances of police having no respect for human rights when dealing with indigenous people.

Four community organizers explained the interactions that happen in Cabot Square, where many indigenous people gather, saying that is is common for six police officers to approach one individual for a minor infraction.

They also said it was normal for police officers to park their squad cars in the middle of the square and present an intimidating front to those trying to speak to outreach workers.

Allison Reid of the Urban Indigenous Strategy Network said she frequently spoke to police on behalf of indigenous people.

"One of the comments made during these meetings by an agent from Station 12 was that he believed that a strategy would be to tag the indigenous people living in Cabot Square with numbers so that they could identify them because their names were not important to him," said Reid.

"This was the person that Station 12 sent to a community meeting with the indigenous person to create solutions to support this community.

Reid said that discussion led to suggestions that police receive sensitivity training and education about aboriginal communities.

This pilot project went ahead with then-police chief Marc Parent, but faced a backlash from officers who laughed at the idea of learning about indigenous people.

The Viens commission continue this week and next with a focus on the relationship between the Montreal area's indigenous communities and police.

The hearings will then pause for several weeks, then resume for hearings in March, once again in Montreal, before moving to other parts of the province.

The commission was created in the wake of allegations of abuse by police officers against indigenous women in Val d'Or and while Crown prosecutors believed the women had been abused, they said those women were not able to provide enough details that convictions of the offending officers would be likely.

The commission's mandate is to examine ways to improve access to public services, including health care and policing, for indigenous people.