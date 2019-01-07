Featured Video
Videotron gets new president
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 7, 2019 10:48AM EST
Quebecor has appointed a new president and CEO to lead its subsidiary, Videotron.
Jean-Francois Pruneau, who has been Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor for more than eight years, is now President and CEO of Videotron.
He takes over from Manon Brouillette, who announced her retirement three months ago and is expected to soon have a seat on Quebecor's Board of Directors.
Pruneau joined Videotron in 2001 and rose through the ranks of the company.
On Monday Quebecor also announced that Senior Vice President, Head of Legal Affairs and Public Affairs Marc Tremblay will also become the company's Chief Operating Officer.
He will assist President and CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau in the management of the conglomerate's activities.
To fill the void created by Pruneau's promotion, the new Chief Financial Officer of Quebecor will be Hugues Simard. He had worked for nearly 20 years with the company before leaving for a management position at Indigo Books & Music in 2017.
