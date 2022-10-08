Videotron founder André Chagnon dies at age 94

Andre Chagnon, a Quebec businessman who founded telecommunications giant Videotron and later set up one of the largest family foundations in the country, has died.

In a statement, his family said Chagnon passed away early Saturday at the age of 94, surrounded by loved ones.

The Montreal-born Chagnon, an electrician by trade, was the founder of Videotron in 1964, the Quebec cable television company that would become one of the largest telecommunications companies in Canada.

Au nom du @BlocQuebecois et en mon nom personnel, je souhaite adresser aux proches et à la famille de monsieur André Chagnon nos plus sincères condoléances.

Nous saluons sa contribution au développement de l’économie et de l’entrepreneuriat québécois. — Yves-F. Blanchet 🎗⚜️ (@yfblanchet) October 8, 2022

Videotron was later acquired by Quebecor Media Inc. in 2000, with Chagnon and his widow, Lucie, in turn setting up the Lucie and Andre Chagnon Foundation with a goal of preventing poverty.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault paid tribute to Chagnon as a brilliant and visionary man and someone he had consulted many times during his political career.

Legault said on Twitter that in founding Videotron, Chagnon shaped modern Quebec and highlighted his exceptional efforts to prevent poverty through the family foundation.

1/2 Le Québec perd un homme brillant et visionnaire, avec le décès d'André Chagnon. Je l’ai consulté depuis que je suis en politique. J’offre mes plus sincères condoléances à ses enfants Johanne, Claude, Élaine et Isabelle ainsi qu'à toute sa famille.https://t.co/1JYmL3jjuX — François Legault (@francoislegault) October 8, 2022