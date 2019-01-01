CTV Montreal | News Videos
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Section Links
CTV News
Mobile
CTV
Live Now:
CTV News at 11:30
Search
CTV Montreal Search
X
NEWS
VIDEO
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
More
OTHER CITIES
Contact
PRODUCTION
Sections
Latest
CTV News at Noon
CTV News at 5 p.m.
CTV News at 6 p.m.
CTV News at 11:30 p.m.
LIVE
CTV News LIVE
CTV News GO
Video Help
RSS: Latest Videos
Features
1 on 1 interviews
Mutsumi's book club
More features
Leaders
Opinion
Forbidden Montreal
Weekend Bite
Culture
Culture
What's On
Mose at the Movies
Lifestyle
Mutsumi's book club
Other
Community Calendar
Montreal Contests
Traffic
Poll Results
Newsletters
RSS Feeds
TV schedule
Photo Galleries
Region
Atlantic
Barrie
Calgary
Edmonton
Guelph
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Prince Albert
Red Deer
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Vancouver
Vancouver Island
Windsor
Winnipeg
Sections
About Us
Contact Us
TV schedule
Advertise
Contact our Sales Team
Social Media
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Google+
WATCH LIVE
Jagmeet Singh declares victory in Burnaby, B.C. byelection
CTV Montreal: Part of the CTV News Video Network
Clip link:
Browse Video
Featured Video
CTV News at Noon
News at Five
CTV News at Six
CTV News at 11:30
Local Editions
CTV News Live
Watch More Video
Discovery
Discovery
TSN
CTV
CTV National News
CP24
BNN Bloomberg
RDS
Bravo
Discovery
E!
MTV
Much
Go to Site
More Montreal News
Liberals retake Outremont with by-election victory; Singh wins in Burnaby South
8
Quebec immigration applicants get reprieve as judge approves injunction
1
Canadiens lose scoring touch in 2-1 loss to Devils
As city scrambles on icy roads, scientist warns of new normal for Montreal winters
1
false
First of its kind team helps treat rare brain abnormalities
Gatineau MNA takes leave of absence after heart attack in National Assembly
1
PM waives attorney-client privilege in SNC-Lavalin affair
34
JFL takeover of satellite radio station doesn't have comedians laughing
Watch: Grocery store clerks unscathed after roof collapses in Terrebonne
4
Crown asserts Sorella was the last person to see her daughters before they died
1
NHL trade deadline: Habs bolster fourth line but otherwise stand pat
1
Petition calls for Verdun to ban single-use plastic water bottles
2
More headlines...
CTV News Video Network
false
LIVE NOW: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks in Burnaby, B.C.
false
More than 70 vehicles involved in crash on Hwy. 400 in Ont.
false
DNA test leads to complicated questions for this Sask. man
false
Gov't waives attorney-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould
false
Texas woman confronts couple during baby photo shoot