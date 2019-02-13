CTV Montreal | News Videos
CTV News
NEWS
CTV Montreal: Part of the CTV News Video Network
Woman's bomb 'joke' on a plane backfires, delaying flight as she is detained
Quebec winter carnival vows to improve parade after leaving kids in tears
Largest donation in Canadian history: $200M gifted to McGill University
Montreal begins mammoth snow removal operation
Baseball investors want to build stadium in Peel Basin
Canada Post cancels mail delivery in eastern provinces
Cannabis use linked to increased risk of depression in youth
Why some tiny homes are turning into a massive nightmare
Ban on religious symbols contentious as opposition parties choose their positions
Liberal MPs use majority to limit scope of House probe into SNC-Lavalin affair
What's On: Bruny Surin, Beethoven & 'Boom X'
Air Date: February 13, 2019
Airbus abandons iconic A380 superjumbo, lacking clients
'Don't have any comment': Wilson-Raybould on committee appearance
Journalist Maria Ressa granted bail after arrest
19-year-old charged in chair-tossing released on bail
CTV National News for Feb. 13: No comment on resignation