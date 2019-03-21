Positive reaction to budget overall | CTV News Montreal
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Section Links
CTV News
Mobile
CTV
Live Now:
CTV News Channel
Search
CTV Montreal Search
X
NEWS
VIDEO
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
More
OTHER CITIES
Contact
PRODUCTION
Sections
Latest
CTV News at Noon
CTV News at 5 p.m.
CTV News at 6 p.m.
CTV News at 11:30 p.m.
LIVE
CTV News LIVE
CTV News GO
Video Help
RSS: Latest Videos
Features
1 on 1 interviews
Mutsumi's book club
More features
Leaders
Opinion
Forbidden Montreal
Weekend Bite
Culture
Culture
What's On
Mose at the Movies
Lifestyle
Mutsumi's book club
Other
Community Calendar
Montreal Contests
Traffic
Poll Results
Newsletters
RSS Feeds
TV schedule
Photo Galleries
Region
Atlantic
Barrie
Calgary
Edmonton
Guelph
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Prince Albert
Red Deer
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Vancouver
Vancouver Island
Windsor
Winnipeg
Sections
About Us
Contact Us
TV schedule
Advertise
Contact our Sales Team
Social Media
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Google+
CTV Montreal: Part of the CTV News Video Network
Clip link:
Browse Video
Featured Video
CTV News at Noon
News at Five
CTV News at Six
CTV News at 11:30
Local Editions
CTV News Live
Watch More Video
Discovery
Discovery
TSN
CTV
CTV National News
CP24
BNN Bloomberg
RDS
Bravo
Discovery
E!
MTV
Much
Go to Site
More Montreal News
QUEBEC BUDGET 2019
Quebec tables fifth consecutive balanced budget, projects $2.5 billion surplus
4
false
Finance Minister Eric Girard on CAQ's first budget
Air Date: March 21, 2019
false
Heurtel: Budget is a chapter in CAQ playbook
Air Date: March 21, 2019
Highlights of Quebec's 2019-20 budget
4
false
Tax specialist: No major tax cuts in budget
Air Date: March 21, 2019
Budget doesn't do enough to address labour shortage, help nurses: groups
3
false
Positive reaction to budget overall
Air Date: March 21, 2019
New car seat regulations come into effect in April
Parti Quebecois re-evaluating everything, except...
1
Montreal lawyer challenges order to euthanize pit bull involved in attack
1
More headlines...
CTV News Video Network
false
LIVE NOW: Record-breaking voting marathon continues in HoC
false
Philpott's interview damaging PMO's narrative: Don Martin
false
Mother making difficult decision to make son society ward
false
Watch the moment a transit bus slams into a house in Toronto
false
Humboldt mother hopes sentencing puts crash 'behind us'