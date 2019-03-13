What's On: Weezer/Pixies, Trevor Noah, Comiccon | CTV News Montreal
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Section Links
CTV News
Mobile
CTV
Live Now:
CTV News Channel
Search
CTV Montreal Search
X
NEWS
VIDEO
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
More
OTHER CITIES
Contact
PRODUCTION
Sections
Latest
CTV News at Noon
CTV News at 5 p.m.
CTV News at 6 p.m.
CTV News at 11:30 p.m.
LIVE
CTV News LIVE
CTV News GO
Video Help
RSS: Latest Videos
Features
1 on 1 interviews
Mutsumi's book club
More features
Leaders
Opinion
Forbidden Montreal
Weekend Bite
Culture
Culture
What's On
Mose at the Movies
Lifestyle
Mutsumi's book club
Other
Community Calendar
Montreal Contests
Traffic
Poll Results
Newsletters
RSS Feeds
TV schedule
Photo Galleries
Region
Atlantic
Barrie
Calgary
Edmonton
Guelph
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Prince Albert
Red Deer
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Vancouver
Vancouver Island
Windsor
Winnipeg
Sections
About Us
Contact Us
TV schedule
Advertise
Contact our Sales Team
Social Media
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Google+
CTV Montreal: Part of the CTV News Video Network
Clip link:
Browse Video
Featured Video
CTV News at Noon
News at Five
CTV News at Six
CTV News at 11:30
Local Editions
CTV News Live
Watch More Video
Discovery
Discovery
TSN
CTV
CTV National News
CP24
BNN Bloomberg
RDS
Bravo
Discovery
E!
MTV
Much
Go to Site
More Montreal News
Airline passengers react to grounding of Boeing 737 Max 8 in Canada
8
Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume says he's been diagnosed with prostate cancer
Ontario court gives third tobacco company reprieve from paying Quebec smokers
1
Research group criticizes Quebec's immigration plan
2
Nima Machouf to run for NDP in Montreal's Laurier-Sainte-Marie riding
2
Former Alouette Eric Lapointe ready to listen if team owner wants to sell
false
What's On: Weezer/Pixies, Trevor Noah, Comiccon
Air Date: March 13, 2019
Facebook, Instagram suffer outages
Canada issues safety notice for Boeing 737 Max 8s
18
A new mobile clinic hopes to help serve Montreal families
1
More headlines...
CTV News Video Network
false
'Liberals engaged in a coverup': Scheer slams committee on SNC-Lavalin
false
Garneau grounds Boeing 737 Max 8 over safety concerns
false
Small plane narrowly misses vehicles before crash in Ont.
false
Research group calls Que. immigration policy 'misguided'
false
Child rescued after building collapses in Lagos, Nigeria