Schools say they don’t have space for Pre-K | CTV News Montreal
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Section Links
CTV News
Mobile
CTV
Live Now:
CTV News Channel
Search
CTV Montreal Search
X
NEWS
VIDEO
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
More
OTHER CITIES
Contact
PRODUCTION
Sections
Latest
CTV News at Noon
CTV News at 5 p.m.
CTV News at 6 p.m.
CTV News at 11:30 p.m.
LIVE
CTV News LIVE
CTV News GO
Video Help
RSS: Latest Videos
Features
1 on 1 interviews
Mutsumi's book club
More features
Leaders
Opinion
Forbidden Montreal
Weekend Bite
Culture
Culture
What's On
Mose at the Movies
Lifestyle
Mutsumi's book club
Other
Community Calendar
Montreal Contests
Traffic
Poll Results
Newsletters
RSS Feeds
TV schedule
Photo Galleries
Region
Atlantic
Barrie
Calgary
Edmonton
Guelph
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Prince Albert
Red Deer
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Vancouver
Vancouver Island
Windsor
Winnipeg
Sections
About Us
Contact Us
TV schedule
Advertise
Contact our Sales Team
Social Media
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Google+
CTV Montreal: Part of the CTV News Video Network
Clip link:
Browse Video
Featured Video
CTV News at Noon
News at Five
CTV News at Six
CTV News at 11:30
Local Editions
CTV News Live
Watch More Video
Discovery
Discovery
TSN
CTV
CTV National News
CP24
BNN Bloomberg
RDS
Bravo
Discovery
E!
MTV
Much
Go to Site
More Montreal News
Snow clearing damage: cars, fences, and a fire hydrant
2
One arrest following threats made against Montreal-area high school
Federal government warns against travelling to Haiti as tourists remain trapped
1
McGill College: Public doesn't want full pedestrianization
UPDATED
ACLU says it will sue over Trump emergency order
4
false
Schools say they don’t have space for Pre-K
Air Date: February 15, 2019
Fertility breakthrough: CHUM researchers discover why embryos from IVF often have defects
1
Montrealer says she was deliberately plowed in
4
Families homeless after Montreal East fire
1
Man says his car was heavily damaged by snow removal vehicle in Ahuntsic
3
BREAKING
First-degree murder charge for father of girl, 11, found dead after Amber Alert: police
6
Dawson holds community feast to remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
More headlines...
CTV News Video Network
false
First-degree murder charge to be laid after girl found dead
false
PM: Wilson-Raybould was shuffled because Brison stepped down
false
Trump, reporters clash during national emergency declaration
false
Police in Ont. respond to complaints about Amber Alert
false
Arrests made in three historical homicides in Kingston, Ont.