Plante: Royalmount project temporarily stalled | CTV News Montreal
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Section Links
CTV News
Mobile
CTV
Live Now:
CTV News at Five
Search
CTV Montreal Search
X
NEWS
VIDEO
WEATHER
TRAFFIC
More
OTHER CITIES
Contact
PRODUCTION
Sections
Latest
CTV News at Noon
CTV News at 5 p.m.
CTV News at 6 p.m.
CTV News at 11:30 p.m.
LIVE
CTV News LIVE
CTV News GO
Video Help
RSS: Latest Videos
Features
1 on 1 interviews
Mutsumi's book club
More features
Leaders
Opinion
Forbidden Montreal
Weekend Bite
Culture
Culture
What's On
Mose at the Movies
Lifestyle
Mutsumi's book club
Other
Spirit of Giving
Community Calendar
Montreal Contests
Traffic
Poll Results
Newsletters
RSS Feeds
TV schedule
Photo Galleries
Region
Atlantic
Barrie
Calgary
Edmonton
Guelph
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
Prince Albert
Red Deer
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Vancouver
Vancouver Island
Windsor
Winnipeg
Sections
About Us
Contact Us
TV schedule
Advertise
Contact our Sales Team
Social Media
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Google+
CTV Montreal: Part of the CTV News Video Network
Clip link:
Browse Video
Featured Video
CTV News at Noon
News at Five
CTV News at Six
CTV News at 11:30
Local Editions
CTV News Live
Watch More Video
Discovery
Discovery
TSN
CTV
CTV National News
CP24
BNN Bloomberg
RDS
Bravo
Discovery
E!
MTV
Much
Go to Site
More Montreal News
Youth charged with terrorism-related offence in national security probe
5
UPDATED
Trump announces deal to temporarily reopen government without border wall funding
5
Cooling temps complicating commutes, snow removal in Montreal
2
Mafia-linked Tony Magi shot and killed in NDG
2
EMSB showcases physical activity in show of unity, despite internal strife
WATCH: Surete du Quebec seeks suspect(s) in series of arsons
2
Trudeau pressed in Quebec City to give more contracts to David shipyard
false
Plante: Royalmount project temporarily stalled
Air Date: January 25, 2019
NYC transit chief slams Bombardier, halts rail car deliveries over problems
1
Three-year-old Quebec girl dies of influenza
1
No heat or hot water: Single mothers in 'unlivable' conditions in NDG subsidized housing
1
Dolan reveals trailer for first English-language film, release date set for France
More headlines...
CTV News Video Network
false
Terror charge laid after arrest of 2 people, including minor
false
Fatal crash shuts down part of Hwy. 401 in Ont.
false
'I will plead not guilty to these charges': Roger Stone
false
Caught on cam: Man robbed of Canada Goose jacket in Chicago
false
Deal reached to reopen U.S. gov't for three weeks