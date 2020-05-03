MONTREAL -- A viral video starring Quebec front-line and health service workers calls on the province to examine their views on immigration and race.

Titled Je Me Souviendrai, the video draws a comparison between COVID-19 and racism as the workers describe a foreign threat, one that has taken jobs and left people afraid.

Ça faisait déjà quelques jours que je travaillais, avec Jorge Camarotti, sur la vidéo #JeMeSouviendrai afin de lutter... Posted by Fabrice Vil on Sunday, May 3, 2020

The video's maker, Fabrice Vil, said on Facebook he created it “to fight racism and value ethno-cultural diversity by praising the efforts of workers in essential services.”

The video was inspired by a similar work made in the United Kingdom called You Clap For Me Now.