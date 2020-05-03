Video starring Quebec frontline workers compares COVID-19 to racism
MONTREAL -- A viral video starring Quebec front-line and health service workers calls on the province to examine their views on immigration and race.
Titled Je Me Souviendrai, the video draws a comparison between COVID-19 and racism as the workers describe a foreign threat, one that has taken jobs and left people afraid.
The video was inspired by a similar work made in the United Kingdom called You Clap For Me Now.
