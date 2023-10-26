Video shows passengers walking through Montreal Metro tunnel during power outage

It's not every day that commuters get to walk through the tunnels of Montreal's Metro system, but some (un)lucky passengers had no other choice.

Last Tuesday, the orange line was out of service for hours during the afternoon rush hour due to a power failure.

A video posted on TikTok showed several passengers walking in single file in the dark, underground tunnel as the trains were halted. STM officials were there to help some passengers onto the platform.

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) began posting on social media about the power outage around 4:30 p.m. and later announced service had been restored around 6:15 p.m.

The STM confirmed that passengers had to be evacuated in the tunnel between Place Saint-Henri and Vendôme stations.

"All customers were evacuated. The evacuation was carried out calmly, in compliance with the usual safety standards," wrote spokesperson Isabelle A. Tremblay in an email on Thursday.

The passenger who posted the video on TikTok told CTV News that it was a "thrilling" experience.

"I always wanted to see inside the metro tunnel and my wish came true," she wrote to CTV News over social media.

She said she waited approximately 35 minutes in the metro before the evacuation started.

Her biggest complaint, though, was the lack of English announcements over the PA system during the evacuation as they were only broadcast in French.

"It would be great if important information like evacuating the metro to be announced in English too," she wrote.