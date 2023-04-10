Video shows man vandalizing Montreal mosque, smashing windows

Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque.

Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.

A surveillance video posted on the Canadian Muslim Forum Twitter account shows a man smashing the front glass door of the mosque, wandering inside and throwing what appears to be a cement cinder block at another glass door.

"Islamophobic terror continues across Canada," tweeted the forum.

Violent break-in & attack on worshipers mosque Oumma in downtown Montreal

Violente break-in contre des fidèles de la mosquée Oumma au centre-ville de Montréal.

The SPVM said it is an evolving situation, and the investigation continues.