Video shows former Montreal Canadiens player threatening to kill Arizona police officers

A video has surfaced showing former Montreal Canadiens player Alex Galchenyuk threatening to kill two Arizona police officers and their families following his arrest last summer.

A Scottsdale Police Department report states Galchenyuk was erratic and aggressive toward officers after apparently crashing a car into a sign.

He resisted the officers' efforts to handcuff him and repeatedly uttered a racial slur toward the officer in training on the way to the jail, the report notes.

"One phone call and you're dead. Your whole [expletive] bloodline is dead," Galchenyuk is heard saying on the video, citing connections in Moscow.

He was arrested on charges of private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating, police confirmed.

At the time, the 29-year-old was playing for the Arizona Coyotes.

In a tweet following the incident, Galchenyuk apologized to the team's fans and the police officers for his "despicable and disrespectful behaviour."

"I am deeply ashamed of my recent behaviour and I am beyond sorry to everyone I offended and hurt," he wrote. "It was uncalled for, it was horrific and it has ruined this great new opportunity I was given by the Coyotes. I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down."

Drafted third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2012, Galchenyuk was the youngest player to play a full season with the Habs since 1984.

In 2018, he was traded by the team to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Max Domi.

Following his arrest, the Coyotes put him on unconditional waivers and terminated his contract the next day.

He currently plays for SKA Saint Petersburg in Russia's KHL.

-- with files from Phil Tsekouras and The Canadian Press.