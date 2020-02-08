MONTREAL -- A post to social media went viral Saturday showing a person lying on her back on the street being dragged by a Montreal bus in the middle of the day after a major snowstorm.

The video posted on multiple social media sites reads: "When you see that there are no more places on the bus" and shows someone being dragged apparently voluntarily by an STM No. 24 Sherbrooke bus in the afternoon.

"We are aware of the video. We've seen it," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "We don't suggest to anyone to do this because this is really dangerous."

The Facebook page Cass.officiel posted the video that has a number of other posts including a female doing stunts, who appears to be the same person.

Brabant said fines could range from $1,000 to $3,000 and come with 12 demerit points for what's considered car surfing in the Highway Safety Code.

"People can hurt themselves and hurt other people, (and) if they hurt other people, it's a criminal case," said Brabant.

The bus goes through several intersections in the Parc Ave. area.

Brabant said officers are investigating and have not determined who the person was.