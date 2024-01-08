Video captures Montreal driver clearing 'mobile igloo' at stop light

Video of a Montreal driver taking matters into her own hands to clear a "mobile igloo" is a reminder to Montrealers to clear their cars of snow after major snowfalls.

The term "mobile igloos" refers to cars with snow still on their roofs or other parts of the vehicle.

Emily Arias Hope was in the passenger seat with her friend Isabelle Bessette on 32nd Avenue in Lachine on their way home from work in the West Island on Highway 20 behind a vehicle that, if caught by police, could face fines between $100 and $200.

"We were stuck behind this car that was full of snow!" said Hope. "My friend told me that if he's getting off the same exit and we stop at a red light she will get out and clean as much as she could."

When stopped at a red light, Bessette got out of the car, and Hope grabbed her phone and started recording.

Bessette grabbed her brush and cleared the back window and trunk of about a foot of snow.

Though being shamed into following basic winter driving rules, the driver of the vehicle was not offended by the act of kindness."

"The man wasn't rude; he was nice about it. He said thank you and smiled," said Hope. "He said he didn't own a snow brush yet. He did however turn into the little mall at the next light to buy one."

Since posting the video on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, Hope said many have reposted the video, with some of them going viral.

"One account there had over 3 million views, which is incredible," said Hope. "I never expected my video to get out there as much as it did."

La 1re bordée de neige a fait place à l’entrée en scène d’igloos mobiles. Depuis hier, nos équipes ont remis plusieurs constats d’infraction à ce sujet.

En plus d’être dangereux, c’est interdit. Avant de prendre la route, déneigez complètement votre auto. https://t.co/fwB3fYGdZv pic.twitter.com/yiDaryGrdK — Police Montréal (@SPVM) December 5, 2023

Montreal police (SPVM) said officers have handed out multiple infractions for "mobile igloos" this winter and that cars need to be completely cleared of snow before hitting the road.

They also are reminding drivers of the following tips while driving in the winter: