Victoria Bridge in Montreal shut down until Friday for 'emergency inspection'

The Victoria Bridge connecting Montreal to Notre-Dame Island and the South Shore is closed for an emergency inspection, Quebec's transport ministry said Thursday.

Major rehabilitation work on the bridge began at the beginning of March, and federal transport minister Omar Alghabra said in January of last year that Ottawa would be shelling out $15 million over the next three years to renovate the bridge.

#PontVictoria FERMÉ🚧dans les deux directions jusqu'à demain (durée indéterminée) en raison d'inspection d'urgence. — Québec 511 (@Qc511_Mtl) March 24, 2022

The ministry says the work will involve improving signage and adding surveillance cameras to the approaches to the bridge, in addition to "adding automated barriers, installing a system for detecting non-standard trucks and automated rerouting towards a reversal lane (including a check weighing system) involving the modification of the road geometry on the South Shore."