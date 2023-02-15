Victims of racial discrimination deserve compensation, Montreal mayor testifies
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has told a judge that victims of social and racial profiling have the right to compensation, but it needs to be awarded based on a defined process to avoid wasting taxpayer dollars.
Plante testified today in a class-action lawsuit that claims the city hasn't acted to combat systemic racial profiling by its police officers.
She fielded repeated questions by a lawyer about why visible minorities are still treated unequally, more than 30 years after the city first publicly committed to tackling racial discrimination.
Plante told the court there's no "magic wand" to eliminate systemic racism and racial profiling, but that both the city and police have been accelerating their efforts to do so.
She said there are processes in place to compensate victims, including the police ethics committee and the province's human rights commission.
The lawsuit heard by Quebec Superior Court Justice Dominique Poulin is led by the Black Coalition of Quebec and Alexandre Lamontagne, a Black man who alleges he was brutally arrested and detained by Montreal police outside a bar in 2017 without any valid reason.
They're asking for a total $171 million to be awarded to racialized people who were arrested or detained by Montreal police without reason between August 2017 and January 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after affair 'the right thing to do': Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Toronto Mayor John Tory's decision to resign after admitting to a recently-ended affair with a staff member was the right and necessary thing to do.
Quebec premier wants Trudeau to discourage asylum seekers from coming to Canada
A day after Quebec confirmed that asylum seekers who cross the border irregularly are being sent to other provinces, Premier Francois Legault called on the prime minister to discourage migrants from coming to Canada.
New strain of bird flu spreading in Canada: Can it infect humans?
A strain of bird flu is adapting to infect mammals, raising concerns it could eventually jump to the human population — and one veterinarian says there’s potential it could drive another pandemic.
Pharmacist alleges pet drug companies are keeping the cost of vet medications high
An Ontario pharmacy owner claims veterinary drug distributors are restricting the supply of medication, which she believes is costing owners more money to treat their pets.
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with the pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of 12 boys rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, dies in U.K.
Duangphet Phromthep, one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded Thai cave after a weekslong operation that drew global attention in 2018, has died in the U.K., British and Thai officials announced Wednesday.
Trudeau headed to Bahamas for meeting of Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to depart Ottawa on Wednesday for the Bahamas, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including the deepening crisis in Haiti.
Most Canadians say any level of debt is a relationship deal breaker, survey finds
A survey found many Canadians say debt plays a significant role on whether they enter or stay in a relationship. According to the survey released by Finder, three-quarters of Canadians (75 per cent) would think about breaking up or not starting a relationship due to a partner’s debt, regardless of the total amount.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford claims 'lefty mayor' replacing John Tory would be 'disaster' for Toronto
Ontario Premier Doug Ford raised concerns about a 'lefty mayor' being elected in Toronto after John Tory's resignation, saying he believes it would be a disaster for the city.
-
Man walking his dog shot multiple times after waving at vehicle to slow down
A 65-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times when he waved at a vehicle to slow down north of Toronto.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Council chambers cleared twice at Toronto city hall as protesters chant at mayor
Follow along here for live updates as Toronto City Council considers the 2023 budget.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man loses family members in Turkiye earthquake, others living in car
Ahmed Hallaq of Fredericton, N.B., was visiting Turkiye during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake and has lost a cousin and an aunt.
-
Canadian woman's body found in building that collapsed during earthquake in Turkiye
The body of a Canadian woman who was visiting Turkiye has been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed on Feb. 6 during the devastating earthquake that has killed thousands.
-
Fiona damage: Major changes ahead as P.E.I. national parks set to reopen for 2023 season
Prince Edward Island’s national parks will be open to visitors for the 2023 season, but people will notice dramatic changes to the shoreline and infrastructure because of damage from post-tropical storm Fiona.
London
-
Italian food producer sees the pasta-bilities, plans to open production facility in London, Ont.
London’s food production scene continues to grow, with Italian food processor Andriani announcing on Wednesday that it is opening its first-ever North American allergen and gluten-free pasta production facility in London.
-
Loaded guns, drugs, cash seized during robbery investigation: London police
Two men are facing multiple weapons and drug charges stemming from an investigation that began earlier this week after a man was robbed of his vehicle at gunpoint, London police said.
-
Strong wind gusts forecasted as special weather statement in effect
A special weather statement remains in effect on Wednesday as Environment Canada is forecasting strong wind gusts for the London, Ont. region set to begin late in the morning.
Northern Ontario
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
-
Flash freeze warning issued for many communities in the northeast
Environment Canada issued a weather alert Wednesday morning warning of an expected flash freeze in the afternoon and evening.
Calgary
-
2 men in hospital after a pair of early morning Calgary shootings
Two men, both believed to be in their 20s or 30s, were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a pair of shootings.
-
Alberta is most common place for wildlife attacks, Parks Canada data suggests
The findings of the study suggest that Alberta is the most common place have a wildlife encounter, and elk are the most dangerous.
-
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre set to speak in Calgary
Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's Conservative Party, is in Calgary for a scheduled announcement.
Kitchener
-
Man injured in Kitchener, Ont. house explosion dies
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
-
Winds up to 80 km/h possible in Waterloo region, Guelph Wednesday
Those living in Waterloo region, Guelph, southern Wellington County, and several other areas in southern Ontario can expect strong gusts Thursday afternoon.
-
Man arrested with 34,000 unmarked cigarettes: OPP
Wellington County OPP have arrested a man they say had 34,000 unmarked cigarettes, suspected methamphetamine and a half empty bottle of Fireball whisky in his car.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city council to debate motion to trash controversial single-use cup fee
Vancouver city council is set to debate its controversial 25-cent fee on single-use cups Wednesday.
-
B.C. nurse shares tragic story in hopes of preventing carbon monoxide poisoning
Tragedy struck in June 2020 for nurse Jessica Taschner after she and her partner, Steve, were exposed to carbon monoxide from a propane-operated refrigerator while staying in her family's cabin on the Sunshine Coast.
-
Worst January for home sales since 2009, CREA reports
Home sales in January were the lowest for the month since 2009 and down 37.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alberta teacher charged with physically assaulting student: RCMP
A Lac La Biche teacher has been charged after he allegedly physically assaulted a student.
-
99 Street apartment building evacuated due to fire
A fire early Wednesday morning prompted the evacuation of a three-storey walk-up at 99 Street and 85 Avenue.
-
Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre set to speak in Calgary
Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada's Conservative Party, is in Calgary for a scheduled announcement.
Windsor
-
$6-million investment at Magna International will create 110 Windsor jobs
The Ontario government has secured a $471 million investment by Magna International, with $6-million going to expanding production in Windsor.
-
Drivers caught going nearly double speed limit on Windsor streets
Windsor police say two drivers were busted going nearly double the speed limit on city streets.
-
Worker injured in industrial accident in west Windsor: MOL
The Ministry of Labour is investigating after a worker was injured in an industrial accident in west Windsor.
Regina
-
Regina resident warned to remove snow the city graded onto his sidewalk
A Regina resident said the city is using intimidation tactics against him after he complained about snow clearing on his block.
-
James Smith Cree Nation death inquests scheduled for 2024
Inquests into the 11 deaths that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Sask. on Sept. 4, 2022 will be held in January of 2024, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service announced.
-
Death of 36-year-old man Regina's first homicide of 2023: police
The death of a 36-year-old man in the Washington Park neighbourhood has been deemed Regina’s first homicide of 2023, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homicide unit investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man
Ottawa police say they are investigating a Valentine’s Day homicide after an 18-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.
-
Record-breaking temperatures possible in Ottawa
The unseasonably warm weather continues in Ottawa and the city will likely see record-breaking temperatures Wednesday.
-
Lack of black box prevents full investigation into fatal plane crash north of Kingston
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it was unable to complete a full investigation into a fatal plane crash north of Kingston last September because the aircraft was not equipped with a flight data recorder.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith Cree Nation death inquests scheduled for 2024
Inquests into the 11 deaths that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, Sask. on Sept. 4, 2022 will be held in January of 2024, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service announced.
-
The Lighthouse bought a failing adventure park near North Battleford. Now, the board won't allow it to be sold.
The former co-directors of Lighthouse Supported Living Inc. are alleging multiple conflicts of interest across both the Lighthouse and the Blue Mountain Adventure Park, which the Lighthouse owns.
-
Sask. residents spent the most on Christmas gifts nationwide: RBC survey
Gift buyers on the prairies spent the most on Christmas gifts in 2022, according to an RBC survey.