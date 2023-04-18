Victim of former PQ MNA Harold Lebel to be known Tuesday

The identity of the victim of former PQ MNA Harold LeBel, who was convicted of sexual assault last November, is expected to be known on Tuesday, at her own request.

Last month, the victim asked Quebec Superior Court Judge Serge Francoeur to lift the publication ban protecting her identity on Tuesday, April 18, when a documentary about the legal proceedings in the case is scheduled to air.

She explained that her request was to be able to publicly and openly discuss her experience in the justice system by participating in the documentary on camera.

After being found guilty in November, LeBel was sentenced to eight months in prison. He was granted a pre-parole release last month, which was set for last Sunday, April 16.

LeBel has committed to undergo therapy for sexual and emotional dependency issues. Before the parole board, he admitted to the assault he committed, saying he was distressed by the victim's testimony at the trial.

Lebel held various positions in the Parti Québécois (PQ) from 1984 to 2012, including chief of staff. He was elected as a PQ MNA in Rimouski in 2014 and in 2018. He sat as an independent as of Dec. 15, 2020, and did not seek re-election in the general election last October.