

Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal





A man who was fatally shot on Thursday night in Boucherville allegedly had ties to organized crime.

Police received a call shortly after midnight Thursday from someone who reported that a person was down after a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Lionel-Daunais St. and D’Avaugour St. near park Vincent-d'Indy.

Emergency services arrived and noticed he wasn’t injured from an accident he was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday the victim was idenfitied as Ivan Silva, a 39-year-old man who police said was linked to organized crime.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-coloured car leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.