MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Via Rail ridership jumps, but falls short of 2019 levels as earnings losses mount

    Via Rail says it steamed past pandemic ridership numbers last year, but fell short of 2019 levels. Passenger trains sit on the tracks at the Via Rail Canada maintenance centre in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) Via Rail says it steamed past pandemic ridership numbers last year, but fell short of 2019 levels. Passenger trains sit on the tracks at the Via Rail Canada maintenance centre in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Via Rail says its ridership continued to rise last year but still fell short of 2019 levels.

    The Crown corporation says some 4.1 million passengers hopped aboard its trains in 2023, a one-quarter jump from the year before.

    Via says the higher demand boosted revenues by 29 per cent to $430.7 million.

    However, the figures sat well below Via's ridership record of five million in 2019, and its operating loss actually increased eight per cent year-over-year to $381.8 million.

    Ninety-six per cent of passengers and more than four-fifths of revenue in 2023 stemmed from the corridor between Quebec City and Windsor, Ont.

    Via chairperson Francoise Bertrand says a new fleet of trains for the corridor introduced last year enhanced accessibility and upped the frequency of service on the popular route.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News