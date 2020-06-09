MONTREAL -- Seven veterinarians are performing a necropsy Wednesday on the carcass of Montreal's humpback whale, whose lifeless body was discovered drifting down the St. Lawrence River Tuesday.

The procedure — which is like autopsy, but performed on an animal — should answer many of the questions about what happened to the whale who captivated Montrealers for the week and a half it was in town.

“We’re going to have more answers to all the questions tomorrow,” Marie-Ève Muller of the Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Response Network said on Tuesday.

The whale’s carcass was lifted onto land on Tuesday evening at Sainte-Anne-de-Sorel, just over an hour’s drive northeast of Montreal.

The scientists equipped to do the necropsy in this case are based at the Université de Montreal’s veterinary medicine department, said Muller.

They should be able to tell the public, first of all, why the 9.5-metre-long animal died.

The whale could have been struck by a ship, for example, Muller said. Or maybe it had other health problems that could help explain the whole episode, not just its death.

“The whale could have a disease and that could explain why it was here in Montreal,” she said.

In the past, there have been sightings of minke whales and belugas in Montreal’s harbour. But all those stories have turned out differently from each other—sometimes the whale “turns around and goes back to its habitat,” she said. Some have died.

The humpback could have been following prey, Muller said, but “was sick and not able to navigate well.”

Outwardly, it didn’t seem to be getting thinner during the time it spent in Montreal, she said. The necropsy will also look at this mystery, to try to determine what exactly it was eating in Montreal’s freshwater.

A humpback usually eats krill or small fish, but “in Montreal, of course, it's not the same species you’d find in the [St. Lawrence] Estuary or the Gulf,” said Muller.

Scientists could also end up finding that the whale was healthy overall, with no clear reason to travel so far down the river. It’s possible it simply had an adventurous adolescent mindset that let it to “try and discover new habitats a bit,” she said.