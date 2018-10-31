

CTV Montreal





A 95-year-old veteran is taking legal action against the provincial and federal governments, saying the care he’s gotten at Ste-Anne’s hospital has been negligent.

Wolf William Solkin has been a resident of the hospital for six years. He said when he first arrived, the care was exceptional, but that changed on April 1, 2016, when the Quebec government took over management of the facility from the federal government.

Now, Solkin said the hospital is understaffed.

“I shouldn’t have to lie in my bed for an hour with a dirty diaper waiting to have it changed because we’re short of staff,” he said.

Solkin is represented by attorney Laurent Kanemy and the pair are seeking authorization for a class action lawsuit against both layers of government, as well as the local health authority. They’re asking for compensation for 166 veterans who reside in the hospital and several who have died since the change.

Claire Roy, a spokesperson for the West Island Health Authority, defended the level of care in the hospital.

“We would like to reiterate the fact that providing our patient and resident veterans with the care and services to which they are entitled is always our forefront priority,” she said.

Kanemy said the federal government paid the province about $30 million to maintain services, but that hasn’t prevented the deterioration.

“Mr. Solkin himself, who is on a regiment of medications for example and is largely bedridden, has requirement that he be turned every two hours to avoid developing bed sores,” he said. “That has not been occurring as it was before.”

Solkin pointed to other lapses, such as his catheter only being changed once every three months, where previously it was once a month. He said that’s led to some major health problems.

“In my case, at one point it led to a severe bout of bladder and subsequently kidney infection, which literally put me at death’s door,” he said.

He added that the hospital also used to have a psychiatrist and cardiologist come visit, which he says has also stopped and blood test analysis is no longer done on site.

“Instead of a culture of care, we’re not living in a culture of ‘I don’t care,’” he said.