Veteran Montrealer says the poppy is an important symbol

It's a century-old tradition that's carried on year after year with pride – we wear a poppy to honour our nation's veterans.

But to one Montrealer the poppy means so much more.

“Family wise, it brings me closer to my grandparents – both my grandfathers and my father who served in the first world war and then in the second world war,” says retired lieutenant-colonel Henry F. Hall.

Hall says his grandfathers had luck on their side.

Each served in France between 1916 and 1919 and both managed to survive.

By World War II, the legacy would continue with Hall's father, who would serve in the navy for three years.

“I knew what they had done even though nobody talked about it,” Hall says.

“If they talked about anything about their service in the war, it was always about something funny. Many veterans, they don't talk about the bad times … many were captured and others escaped, but many were wounded.”

Hall says when he turned 16 he wanted to give back by joining the Royal Montreal Regiment, and served in the middle east in 1974.

Reflecting on his time overseas now, he says the poppy is also a toast to the nine airmen and soldiers killed on his tour.

“The only thing I can say is lest we forget because many do forget. But many of us will never forget,” says Hall.

As he continues to honour his ancestors and comrades, he hopes to do so not only with a poppy but with a flag.

Many from his regiment died in the second world war in the battle of the Leopold Canal.

He hopes that one day he'll make it to the site of each regiment member's grave to place a flag on their tomb, spend a minute of silence, and perhaps begin a new tradition of his own.