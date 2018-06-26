

CTV Montreal





A veteran member of the Hells Angels biker gang was arrested Monday on the Trans-Canada Highway at Riviere-Verte, near Edmunston, in New Brunswick on Monday.

Emery Joseph Martin, 57, a resident of Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska, appeared in Bathurst Provincial Court in the hours following his arrest.

He faced numerous charges, including possession and trafficking of cocaine, and possession of criminal proceeds, among others.

The biker, nicknamed "Pit" by his peers, remains in RCMP custody.

He will appear in court again Tuesday,

The RCMP said that Martin is the first member of the Hells Angels to be arrested as part of an ongoing cocaine smuggling investigation in the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria Counties.

Although 15 people have been arrested since April 25, the RCMP considers Emery's arrest "a significant one."