MONTREAL -- A Second World War veteran who launched a class action lawsuit in a fight for better living conditions at Ste-Anne’s hospital never lived to see the final $19-million settlement.

In his last battle before his death on Feb. 3, Wolf William Solkin spearheaded the legal fight to challenge the poor care he and other residents said they received at the facility. He argued the hospital took a turn for the worse after the Quebec government took over management of the facility from the federal government in 2016.

According to Solkin’s previous statements, when he first arrived at the hospital, the care was exceptional, but after the change in management, the facility became understaffed and he claimed he had been left in his bed with a soiled diaper for an hour.

“Instead of a culture of care, we’re now living in a culture of ‘I don’t care,’” he said in 2018 after launching the suit against both layers of government and a local health authority.

In a ruling issued last month, the Superior Court said the settlement had been reached, paving the way for residents at Ste-Anne’s to be entitled to financial reimbursement.

The settlement still has to be approved by a judge, but it’s a major win that comes too late for the war hero.

A hearing is scheduled for April 22 in Montreal for the court to decide whether the settlement is approved.